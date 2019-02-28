Orgeron on winning a national title at LSU: ‘It’s our goal, and I do believe we’re going to do it’

Ed Orgeron is entering year three at LSU as the full-time coach. (Source: WAFB)
By Garland Gillen | February 28, 2019 at 1:45 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 4:40 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron won a state title at South Lafourche High as a player in 1977. He’s won multiple national titles as an assistant coach.

Now the goal is to win a national championship in his native Louisiana at LSU. Coach O is confident in can be done.

Ed Orgeron: It’s our goal, and I do believe we’re going to do it. It’s the standard at LSU, other coaches have done that. It’s the benchmark we’re all trying to achieve. I do believe we will.

LSU opens the 2019 season at home against Georgia Southern on August 31st.

