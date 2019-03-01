No. 4 LSU gymnastics scores season-high in win over No. 7 Georgia

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 4-ranked LSU gymnastics scored a season-high behind perfect 10.00 scores by Lexie Priessman and Sarah Finnegan in the win over No. 7 Georgia at the PMAC Friday night.
LSU improved to 9-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC after the 197.900-196.325 win. Georgia fell to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the SEC.
“It was a really great night of competition and such a wonderful crowd that pushed this team,” said head coach D-D Breaux. “The key was momentum, the enthusiasm and the excitement that our team had tonight. It was great to see the judges reward such great routines.”
Priessman earned the SEC’s first perfect score for 2019 in the fifth spot of the bars lineup. She is the fourth gymnast in school history to earn a perfect score on bars. She returned after missing the last three meets for the Tigers. She had scored a 9.9 or higher in three of six meets before being sidelined with an injury.
Finnegan recorded the fourth perfect score of her career and second on beam. She did it from the anchor spot. It was her 21st title on beam and the first perfect score on beam in the country in 2019.
The Tigers are now 36-71-2 overall against the Bulldogs. LSU owns a record of 9-12-1 against Georgia in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are now on a 12-meet win streak against UGA, which dates back to the 2016 season. LSU has won the last four meetings in Baton Rouge.
In 2017, the Tigers put up the then highest season opening score in a win over Georgia.
