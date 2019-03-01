No. 5 Lady Bulldogs dominate LSU again

STARKVILLE, MS (WAFB) - Fifth ranked Mississippi State held LSU to 37 percent shooting and forced 28 Lady Tigers turnovers, taking a wire-to-wire 76-56 victory in Starkville Thursday night.
MSU jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but LSU kept this game much closer for a half than the 68-35 blowout loss it suffered at home in January. Jailin Cherry scored a team-high 17 points and LSU only trailed 36-26 at halftime. The Bulldogs increased the lead to as much as 22 points and were never really threatened.
Teaira McCowan poured in a game-high 25 points and added 13 rebounds for a double-double, as Mississippi State improved to 26-2. Ayana Mitchell had a double-double for the Lady Tigers, scoring 11 points to go with 15 boards.
LSU falls to 16-11, 7-8 in the SEC going into Sunday’s regular season finale at home against Auburn.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.