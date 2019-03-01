New BREC superintendent wants to change perception of parks

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Just two months into the job, the new BREC superintendent, Corey Wilson, has made it a personal mission to fix the perception of Baton Rouge parks.
“We are cutting the grass on the north side just as much as we are cutting the grass on the south side,” Wilson said. “We are cleaning the bathrooms in parks the same way.”
Wilson says public perception of the parks is all wrong. Turning things around starts with getting feedback from the families that use the parks the most.
In January, BREC held several open meetings encouraging the community to share feedback. Wilson says they’ve had over 600 people fill out the survey online, giving their thoughts on how they envision the future of the parks. He says they’ve had almost 100 people to come to public meetings. Another round of public meetings will be held in May to analyze survey responses.
“It’s very important because at the end of the day, it’s the community’s dollar. If we’re going to spend those dollars, we need to know how they would like us to spend them,” Wilson said. “We want everyone else to see us as we see ourselves as an essential part of the community.”
The next priority is earning back the zoo’s accreditation. Wilson says that will help earn back the community’s support as well.
The Association of Zoos and Aquariums yanked their stamp of approval for BREC’s zoo in 2018, saying the facilities needed vast improvement. Wilson says they can apply for accreditation whenever they’re ready. He says by 2021 to 2022, he expects the zoo will be ready to apply for the accreditation process again.
“Everyone wants a first class, world class zoo. Now that the location issue is behind us,” Wilson said. “I think everyone wants a great zoo, so now we’re working towards that one goal.”
Recent talks with the community gave BREC leaders tips to make the zoo and the neighboring Greenwood Community Park more appealing, like combining and expanding both facilities. BREC has already committed a minimum of $5 million to the first phase of that project.
“Trails is also another big item. People would like to traverse throughout the park, so we’re looking forward to continuing to crunch that data and coming up with some concepts for the public to consider,” the superintendent said.
Improvement plans extend to BREC’s other 180 parks, with goals to spruce them up over the next several years. Howell Park is among those that need repairs and upgrades after the historic 2016 flood.
The bottom line is Wilson says the parks are vital for the community and he doesn’t want the public to put BREC on the back burner.
“I know we have the ability and capacity to make a huge impact in the lives of people on a daily basis,” Wilson said. “Not some extra add on, but something that is essential to the community.”
The superintendent says the agency’s top job is to show data to the community explaining every dollar spent and the benefits of those investments.
Out of the 180 BREC parks, at least 13 are under construction and another group is in the design phase. Wilson says there are plans to invest well over $1 million into the Jackson Community Park on Sullivan Road.
Leaders of the agency say they’re always working to improve something in the park system.
