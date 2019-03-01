MUGSHOTS: Operation ‘Street Sweeper’ in Pointe Coupee Parish nets 20+ drug arrests

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - More than 20 people were arrested Friday, Mar. 1 as part of a cooperative effort between the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, New Roads Police Department, the Delta Narcotics Task Force, the Livonia Police Department, and Louisiana State Police.
Operation “Street Sweeper” resulted in the arrest of more than 20 people, who are now facing numerous drug charges. Officials say more arrests as part of this operation are pending.
OPERATION STREET SWEEPER ARRESTS
Darick D. Dents, Jr.
- (2) counts of distribution of marijuana
Brandon Lanehart
- (2) counts of distribution of marijuana
- (1) count of distribution of cocaine
Tyren Honore
- (1) count of distribution of marijuana
- (1) count of distribution of cocaine
Willie Simmons, Jr.
- (1) count of distribution of cocaine
Eddie Lee Marshall
- (1) count of distribution of cocaine
Dereck M. Jackson
- (2) counts of distribution of cocaine
- (1) count of distribution of heroin
Anthony Derozan
- (1) count of distribution of marijuana
Bryan P. Butler
- (1) count of distribution of cocaine
Demarkas Collins
- (1) count of distribution of Methamphetamine
Kevin J. Derozan
- (2) counts of distribution of marijuana
Joshua T. Adams
- (1) count of distribution of marijuana
Era K. Alexcee
- (1) count of distribution of marijuana
- (1) count of distribution of ecstasy
Aljire D. Joseph
- (1) count of distribution of marijuana
Tyson J. Thornton
- (1) count of distribution of marijuana
Jardon J. Ivery
- (1) count of distribution of marijuana
- (1) count of distribution of methamphetamine
Tylando Warr
- (1) count of distribution of cocaine
Trevis Forest
- (1) count of distribution of cocaine
Jamie Kelly
- (1) count of distribution of marijuana
- (1) count of distribution of cocaine
- (1) count of distribution of heroin
Braylan Victorian
- (1) count of distribution of marijuana
- (1) count of distribution of cocaine
- (1) count of distribution of schedule II narcotics
Dexter Smullen
- (1) count of distribution of cocaine
Brandon Williams
- (1) count of distribution of marijuana
