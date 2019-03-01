MUGSHOTS: Operation ‘Street Sweeper’ in Pointe Coupee Parish nets 20+ drug arrests

MUGSHOTS: Operation ‘Street Sweeper’ in Pointe Coupee Parish nets 20+ drug arrests
By Rachael Thomas | March 1, 2019 at 3:31 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 3:39 PM

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - More than 20 people were arrested Friday, Mar. 1 as part of a cooperative effort between the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, New Roads Police Department, the Delta Narcotics Task Force, the Livonia Police Department, and Louisiana State Police.

Operation “Street Sweeper” resulted in the arrest of more than 20 people, who are now facing numerous drug charges. Officials say more arrests as part of this operation are pending.

OPERATION STREET SWEEPER ARRESTS

Darick D. Dents, Jr.

  • (2) counts of distribution of marijuana

Brandon Lanehart

  • (2) counts of distribution of marijuana
  • (1) count of distribution of cocaine

Tyren Honore

  • (1) count of distribution of marijuana
  • (1) count of distribution of cocaine

Willie Simmons, Jr.

  • (1) count of distribution of cocaine

Eddie Lee Marshall

  • (1) count of distribution of cocaine

Dereck M. Jackson

  • (2) counts of distribution of cocaine
  • (1) count of distribution of heroin

Anthony Derozan

  • (1) count of distribution of marijuana

Bryan P. Butler

  • (1) count of distribution of cocaine

Demarkas Collins

  • (1) count of distribution of Methamphetamine

Kevin J. Derozan

  • (2) counts of distribution of marijuana

Joshua T. Adams

  • (1) count of distribution of marijuana

Era K. Alexcee

  • (1) count of distribution of marijuana
  • (1) count of distribution of ecstasy

Aljire D. Joseph

  • (1) count of distribution of marijuana

Tyson J. Thornton

  • (1) count of distribution of marijuana

Jardon J. Ivery

  • (1) count of distribution of marijuana
  • (1) count of distribution of methamphetamine

Tylando Warr

  • (1) count of distribution of cocaine

Trevis Forest

  • (1) count of distribution of cocaine

Jamie Kelly

  • (1) count of distribution of marijuana
  • (1) count of distribution of cocaine
  • (1) count of distribution of heroin

Braylan Victorian

  • (1) count of distribution of marijuana
  • (1) count of distribution of cocaine
  • (1) count of distribution of schedule II narcotics

Dexter Smullen

  • (1) count of distribution of cocaine

Brandon Williams

  • (1) count of distribution of marijuana

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.