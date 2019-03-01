Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center expands to Mississippi with new merge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, or MBPCC, is expanding to Mississippi as its merges with a care center in Natchez.
The comprehensive care center, based in Baton Rouge, is merging with the Caring River Cancer Center effective March 14, according to MBPCC. The decision was made during the MBPCC board of directors’ meeting on Dec. 11. The aim of the expansion is to provide patient to quality access to radiation therapy services.
“The organization brings a multitude of resources, technology and expertise that will serve the community well and we feel satisfied in knowing Mary Bird Perkins team will work closely with our medical community to provide patients and families the care they need," CRCC co-owner Randy Tillman, M.D. said. “We are confident the merger will result in more services being available locally in the Natchez region.”
The facility name will be changed to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Natchez. MBPCC provides services to more than 5,000 new patients.
Mary Bird Perkins’ Prevention on the Go program, which provides prevention, education and early detection services, will add Natchez to its travel roster.
MBPCC has locations in Gonzales, Covington, Hammond and Houma.
