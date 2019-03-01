Man arrested, accused of digging up bones at graveyard

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested and is accused of desecrating graves, reports the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
Caleb Davis, 22, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 28 and is charged with desecration of graves.
“Why someone would decide to do something as depraved as this is beyond me. My office will continue to do all we legally can to protect the final resting places of our loved ones and ensure those engaging in such activities are held accountable,” said AG Jeff Landry.
The AG’s Office says they received a complaint that Davis had posted a video of himself on social media removing bones from the Sweet Olive Cemetery in Baton Rouge. The remains were recovered during the investigation and are in the custody of the Anthropology Unit of the AG’s Office for further investigation.
Davis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where he was already being held for contempt of court charges unrelated to this case.
