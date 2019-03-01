LSU hits the road fighting for an SEC title

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 13 Tigers are chasing an SEC title with three games left in the regular season.
Two of the three games are on the road, the first Saturday, in Tuscaloosa, AL, against the Crimson Tide.
The Tigers (23-5, 13-2) have won two in row and six of their last seven games.
Alabama (17-11, 8-7) is fighting for an NCAA tournament bid and will certainly not make it an easy victory for LSU.
The Crimson Tide have won two games in a row, beating Vanderbilt (68-61) and South Carolina (68-62), to keep their tournament hopes alive.
Alabama is averaging 73.3 points per game, led by Kira Lewis, Jr., Donta Hall and John Petty.
Lewis Jr., a freshman guard, is averaging 14.3 points per game and leads the team with 81 assists.
Hall, a senior forward, is scoring 11.0 a game and is the team leader in rebounds (8.5/game) and blocks (51).
Petty, a sophomore guard, adds 10.4 points per game and is second on the team in rebounds (4.3/game).
Tremont Waters leads the Tigers in scoring with 15.7 points per game, followed by Skylar Mays (13.5), Naz Reid (13.5), and Javonte Smart (11.1).
Waters is dishing out 5.9 assists per game and has 78 steals this season, Reid is grabbing 6.8 rebounds per game and Kavell Bigby-Williams leads the team with 55 blocks.
Waters has missed the last two games for LSU due to an illness, but is expected to by back in action Saturday.
First meeting: January 9 at the PMAC, LSU won 88-79
The Tigers led 43-28 at halftime in the first meeting and had four players finish in double digits.
Tremont Waters led the Tigers with 19 points, followed by Javonte Smart (15) and Darius Days (14).
Bigby-Williams had the big game for LSU, scoring 14 points, pulling down 13 rebounds and blocking five shots.
Lewis Jr. led Alabama with 15 points, Alex Reese had 12 and Herbert Jones added 10 points.
LSU, Tennessee and Kentucky are still in an all out race for the regular season conference championship.
No. 7 Tennessee hosts No. 4 Kentucky Saturday at 1 p.m. on CBS.
Remaining Schedules:
LSU: Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt
Tennessee: Kentucky, Mississippi State, Auburn
Kentucky: Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida
Tipoff for the Tigers and Tide is set for 11 a.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
