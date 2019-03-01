LSU gymnastics returns home for top-10 meeting against Georgia

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 4 ranked LSU gymnastics (8-3, 3-3 SEC) team returns home to the Pete Maravich Center to face No. 7 Georgia (5-3, 3-2 SEC) Friday night.
The Tigers and the Bulldogs will meet in a nationally-televised meet on ESPN2. Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke will have the call. Introductions for the meet will begin at 7:40 p.m. with first vault set for 8:05 p.m.
“We are really excited to get back into the PMAC after a really tough stretch over the last eight days,” head coach D-D Breaux said. “I’m happy with our team has responded over the last week and the performances of everyone. The girls are ready to compete against another strong team. It is going to be a good, competitive meet tomorrow night.”
Senior Lexie Priessman is expected to be back in at least the bars lineup after missing the last three meets for the Tigers. An All-American and SEC champion on the event, Priessman owned the fifth spot of the lineup and scored a 9.9 or higher in three of six meets before being sidelined with an injury.
The Tigers are currently 35-71-2 overall against the Bulldogs. LSU owns a record of 8-12-1 against the Georgia Bulldogs in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are on an 11-meet win streak against UGA, a streak that dates back to the 2016 season. LSU has won the last three meetings in Baton Rouge. In 2017, the Tigers put up the then highest season opening score in a win over Georgia.
LSU is asking fans attending the meet to arrive early to the PMAC and purchase tickets in advance.
