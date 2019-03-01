Lane Medical Center announces $50 million expansion

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Lane Regional Medical Center has announced it will move forward with a four-year, $50 million expansion project.
The Board of Commissioners recently held a planning meeting where they outlined the plan for the project.
The board unanimously voted to move forward with the project, which will Lane an updated facility focued on patient-centered care.
Changes include a four-story tower to house a new operating suite double its current size, new patient rooms, renovation of existing areas, and relocation of patient registration to the front entrance.
An architecturaly firm will be hired in the coming months, according to a press release from the hospital.
The project is expected to break ground in the summer of 2020.
