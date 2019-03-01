Former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis pleads guilty to domestic abuse charges

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis pleaded guilty to three charges in a domestic abuse case where he allegedly beat his girlfriend.
Davis, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of battery on a dating partner and one count of violation of a protective order. All three charges are misdemeanors.
Davis was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for time served, but suspended most of that time, meaning Davis should be released from Parish Prison within days. He will be on probation for two years.
Davis was arrested in August after his girlfriend claimed he punched and strangled her on multiple occasions while the two were together. In one of these incidents, the victim sustained a fractured rib.
His second arrest, in September of 2018, came after he allegedly received two text messages that investigators considered pornography involving children.
He was arrested again in January for calling a woman who had a restraining order filed against him.
Davis was suspended from LSU’s football team in August after his first arrest and later resigned from the university.
