ExxonMobil to fund construction of new polypropylene facility in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - ExxonMobil is funding the construction of a polypropylene production unit in the Capitol City, which will increase production by 450,000 tons per year along the Gulf Coast. The announcement comes after the big oil company threatened to withdraw its application from the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, ITEP.
ExxonMobil said construction for the new facility begins in 2019 and startup is expected by 2021. The project is projected to bring 600 job during the unit’s construction and 65 permanent positions.
Polypropylene is an “addition polymer” made from a combination of propylene monomers. The material is used for a variety of applications such as packaging for consumer products as well as plastic parts for various industries.
An engineering, procurement and construction contract was awarded to Baton Rouge-based Turner Industries and Jacobs Engineering. ExxonMobil said these companies will hire local workers to design and construct the new facility.
Th new project is in addition to ExxonMobil’s previously announced plans to invest $20 billion to expand manufacturing facilities in the U.S. Gulf region as part of its Growing the Gulf initiative. The initiative is expected to create more than 45,000 high-paying jobs across the region.
ExxonMobil’s operations in Baton Rouge include a 502,000 barrel-per-day refinery, and chemical, lubricants and polyethylene plants. The company employs more than 2,500 employees in the Baton Rouge area and its operations account for about 1 in every 10 jobs in the region.
