‘Culture of violence’: BRPD presses for community involvement to help lower violent crime rates

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - In response to recent violent crimes, the Baton Rouge Police Department held a press conference Friday with family members of the victims of these crimes in attendance.
Recent shootings, attempted kidnappings, and drug busts have prompted BRPD to address the city.
Since January, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced they’ve made 272 arrests. The majority of those arrests were narcotics, weapons, drug busts, and capturing fugitives from justice.
Deputy Chief Robert McGarner says drugs are driving the violent crime in the city.
“This is foolishness being done by young people behind rap merit,” McGarner said.
According to Police Chief Murphy Paul, 46 guns were seized in operations in 2019 alone. A slideshow of images showed kilos of cocaine, pounds of marijuana, assault-type rifles and and pistols that McGarner says are taken off the street almost everyday.
“There’s no need for these types of assault weapons in the streets of Baton Rouge," McGarner said.
Police urged people to communicate with law enforcement. Chief Paul reiterated the point that in several crimes, there are often family members or witnesses who have, and withhold information that could prevent these crimes.
“There is a culture of violence in our community,” Chief Paul said.
Law enforcement leaders said this is a community problem, and it takes the community’s effort to help solve this problem.
“We have to start doing something about it. Call your pastor, call TRUCE," Chief Paul said. “But to call nobody shouldn’t be your final answer.”
“We’re doing our part,” Chief Paul said. “But we have a lot of work that needs to be done.”
If you have any information related to a crime in your area, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, or TRUCE, a community-based non-profit organization at 225-239-7835. You can remain anonymous.
