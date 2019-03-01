Arrest made after Texas man found shot to death in abandoned house

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - MAR. 1
An arrest was made Friday, Mar. 1 after a Texas man was found shot to death inside an abandoned home back in early December of 2018.
The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested Christopher Pender, 28, for the murder of Brian Cook, 42, of Kyle, Texas. Pender is charged with first degree murder.
Pender is accused of robbing and killing Cook.
ORIGINAL STORY
Baton Rouge Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting, but they’re still trying to figure out who pulled the trigger and why.
Police say they found Brian Cook, 42, of Kyle, Texas shot to death inside an abandoned home on Dayton Street Wednesday around 11:45 a.m.
According to a family member’s Facebook post, Cook traveled from Texas to Baton Rouge for work in November and hadn’t been heard from since.
Details are limited at this time. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should contact BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
We will update this story when we know more.
