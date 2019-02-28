17-year-olds who commit non-violent crimes in La. will now be prosecuted as juveniles, not adults

(WAFB) - Beginning Friday, Mar. 1, 17-year-olds who have committed a non-violent crime in Louisiana will be processed through the juvenile justice system rather than the adult courts.
It’s all thanks to a law that passed in 2016, but had to be delayed because of budget trouble. At the time, Governor John Bel Edwards called it a “down payment” on criminal justice reform that’s designed to give 17-year-olds more specialized treatment. It also will allow some of those teens a chance to erase their criminal records when they turn 18.
WAFB did a Skype interview with an advocate Thursday who says if a 17-year-old can’t enlist in the military, buy tobacco, or vote, they shouldn’t be treated as an adult when they make a mistake.
“17-year-olds are children. We define them as children in almost every other way in the law, and I think most parents would tell you their 17-year-olds are definitely still kids," said Rachel Gassert with Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights. “It’s important to remember that 17-year-olds are children and they aren’t allowed to vote, buy cigarettes, enlist in the military. We draw the line at 18 for so many other things that it doesn’t make sense for them to be automatically treated as adults in the justice system.”
In 2020, the law will expand so 17-year-olds who commit any crime will be treated in the juvenile system, not just non-violent offenders. Now, only four other states in the nation have not “raised the age” to 18.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.