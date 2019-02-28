Winners of La. School Breakfast Challenge celebrated at Governor’s Mansion

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Governor and First Lady celebrated the winners of the 2018 Louisiana School Breakfast Challenge Thursday.
They had breakfast and a reception at the Governor's Mansion.
This is the second annual breakfast challenge. Winners are from schools in all five regions of the state.
"Now what we want you to do is go back and share your recipe for success with all the other schools in your district," First Lady Donna Edwards said. "Talk to all the other cafeteria managers and the principals and let them know the success you're seeing."
"I know this upcoming year is going to be huge because it's going to be a push that we have seen like no other and make a difference across our state with our children," she said.
The Edwards have been spreading the word about the importance of starting the day off right with a healthy breakfast for the past few years.
On Friday, Saints DE Cam Jordan will visit St. Amant Middle to help them celebrate the success of the program on campus.
