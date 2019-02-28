Will Wade previews SEC showdown with Alabama

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade will meet with the media Friday afternoon to preview the Tigers road game against Alabama.
Alabama (17-11, 8-7) is fighting for an NCAA tournament bid and has won two games in a row.
The Tide is averaging 73.3 points per game, led by Kira Lewis, Jr. (14.3), Donta Hall (11.0) and John Petty (10.4).
Tipoff for the Tigers and Tide is set for 11 a.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
LSU beat Alabama in the first meeting of the season, 88-79.
The Tigers led 43-28 at halftime and had four players finish in double digits.
Tremont Waters led the Tigers with 19 points, followed by Javonte Smart (15) and Darius Days (14).
Kavell Bigby-Williams had the big game for LSU, scoring 14 points, pulling down 13 rebounds and blocking five shots.
Lewis Jr. led Alabama with 15 points, Alex Reese had 12 and Herbert Jones added 10 points.
LSU, Tennessee, and Kentucky are still in an all out race for the regular season conference championship.
No. 7 Tennessee hosts No. 4 Kentucky Saturday at 1 p.m. on CBS.
Remaining Schedules:
LSU: Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt
Tennessee: Kentucky, Mississippi State, Auburn
Kentucky: Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.