WANTED: Man accused of driving drunk, speeding, paralyzing passenger in wreck

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently searching for a man wanted for allegedly speeding while driving drunk and causing a wreck in which the passenger in the other vehicle ended up paralyzed.
Kelvin Williams, 41, is wanted for first degree vehicular negligent injuring, speeding, DWI (3rd offense), and operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Williams is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5′ 10″ tall, weighing about 215 lbs.
Police say in December of 2018, Williams was driving on Greenwell Springs Road going more than 90 mph. He reportedly hit another vehicle, causing paralysis to the passenger of that vehicle. BRPD says Williams’ blood alcohol content was .11 percent.
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
