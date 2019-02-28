Victim identified in I-110 shooting that injured 2 others; suspect still at-large

Eric Davis (Source: Family)
By Rachael Thomas and Mykal Vincent | February 26, 2019 at 10:09 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 3:58 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One man is dead and two others are injured after a late Tuesday night shooting on I-110.

Police say three men where shot while in a vehicle driving north on I-110 near Government around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Eric Davis, 25, along with a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old man arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for BRPD. Davis died from his injuries, according to BRPD. Police say he was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

The two other men were released from the hospital Wednesday morning with minor injuries.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from a passing vehicle. Police say the shooting was a targeted attack, not random.

There are no known motives or suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

