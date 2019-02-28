U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opens 20 more Bonnet Carre Spillway bays

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Corps of Engineers will open 20 more bays of the Bonnet Carre Spillway on Friday.
They say they opened 28 on Thursday and still plan to open 200 over the course of the next 30 days to ensure the Mississippi river flow through New Orleans does not exceed 1 ¼ million cubed feet per second.
“Since August it’s been the wettest year in 124 years in the Mississippi valley,” said Col. Mike Clancy with the Army Corps of Engineers.
It is a valley that drains 38 states in a river carrying hundreds of thousands of pounds of sediment, which some would prefer seeing diverted into areas other than Lake Pontchartrain.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.