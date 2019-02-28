Tiger baseball heading west to face Big 12 power Texas Longhorns

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU will depart Thursday at 2 p.m. for Austin, TX, to face the Longhorns in a three game series this weekend.
RELATED STORY: No. 1 LSU too much Southern in 17-4 win
The Horns are 7-3 this season and are coming off a 10-7 loss to UTSA Wednesday in Austin.
Longhorns Top Hitters:
Ryan Reynolds: .389 batting average, 5 doubles, 1 home run and 6 RBI
Austin Todd: .371 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 12 RBI
Michael McCann: .321 batting average, 4 doubles and 5 RBI
Tigers Top Hitters:
Josh Smith: 517 batting average, 4 doubles and 6 RBI
Cade Beloso: .471 batting average, 2 home runs and 9 RBI
Antoine Duplantis: .457 batting average, 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 23 RBI
Saul Garza: .444 batting average, 2 doubles and 8 RBI
Daniel Cabrera: .385 batting average, 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 12 RBI
Series schedule:
- Friday at 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
- Sunday at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.