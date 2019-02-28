Tiger baseball heading west to face Big 12 power Texas Longhorns

LSU first baseman Cade Beloso (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | February 28, 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU will depart Thursday at 2 p.m. for Austin, TX, to face the Longhorns in a three game series this weekend.

The Horns are 7-3 this season and are coming off a 10-7 loss to UTSA Wednesday in Austin.

Longhorns Top Hitters:

Ryan Reynolds: .389 batting average, 5 doubles, 1 home run and 6 RBI

Austin Todd: .371 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 12 RBI

Michael McCann: .321 batting average, 4 doubles and 5 RBI

Tigers Top Hitters:

Josh Smith: 517 batting average, 4 doubles and 6 RBI

Cade Beloso: .471 batting average, 2 home runs and 9 RBI

Antoine Duplantis: .457 batting average, 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 23 RBI

Saul Garza: .444 batting average, 2 doubles and 8 RBI

Daniel Cabrera: .385 batting average, 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 12 RBI

Series schedule:

  • Friday at 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
  • Sunday at 1 p.m.

