Secondhand Smoke Still Damaging Lives in Louisiana; Contributing Factor to Louisianians Least Healthy in America

“The numbers are alarming. I wish I had better news, but the fact speaks for itself: About 1/3 of Louisiana cancer deaths are due to smoking. We have a high percentage of smokers (23%) and a low tobacco tax ($1.08). These all contribute to the poor ranking. And while significant strides have been made lately, Louisiana is still woefully behind other states in addressing this issue. Until it does, Louisiana citizens and businesses will continue to pay the price of higher taxes and health care costs, and its citizens will ultimately pay in lower health outcomes and more untimely deaths,” Carter warned. “One of the most alarming statistics showed that Louisiana citizens pay $6.03 BILLION in total secondhand smoke exposure each year. When you look at annual budget shortfalls, you have to look at how much money is being dedicated to the economics of smoking,” she said.