Secondhand Smoke Still Damaging Lives in Louisiana; Contributing Factor to Louisianians Least Healthy in America

Information provided by Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation
“Louisiana ranks dead last in overall health of its citizens, and the lack of a comprehensive smoke-free law is in great part to blame,” according to testimony during a health commission hearing at the State Capitol today.
Raegan Carter, a consultant for the Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation, and Claudia Rodas, Director of the Southern Region, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, presented information that shows the smoking epidemic not only costing thousands of lives in Louisiana, but the direct cost to Louisiana citizens is approaching $2 billion annually.
“The numbers are alarming. I wish I had better news, but the fact speaks for itself: About 1/3 of Louisiana cancer deaths are due to smoking. We have a high percentage of smokers (23%) and a low tobacco tax ($1.08). These all contribute to the poor ranking. And while significant strides have been made lately, Louisiana is still woefully behind other states in addressing this issue. Until it does, Louisiana citizens and businesses will continue to pay the price of higher taxes and health care costs, and its citizens will ultimately pay in lower health outcomes and more untimely deaths,” Carter warned. “One of the most alarming statistics showed that Louisiana citizens pay $6.03 BILLION in total secondhand smoke exposure each year. When you look at annual budget shortfalls, you have to look at how much money is being dedicated to the economics of smoking,” she said.
Rodas said 7,200 Louisianians die each year from their own smoking with costs to taxpayers in the hundreds of millions of dollars. She says tobacco use is the number one preventable cause of death in Louisiana and across America, killing more people than alcohol, AIDS, automobile accidents, illegal drugs, murders and suicides combined.
The presentations came before a committee appointed by the Legislature to study the policy gap in Louisiana’s Smoke-free Air Act of the 2006 Legislature. That Act 815 prohibited smoking in most public areas including workplaces, universities and restaurants. However, it notably omitted bars and casinos. Since the implementation of the Act in January 2007, only 20% of the state’s population has been covered by comprehensive ordinances that address the exemptions and ensure that all workplaces, including bars and casinos, are providing smoke-free environments.
Carter produced an extensive list of studies documenting the harmful effects of secondhand smoke. Those reports showed that secondhand smoke causes cardiovascular disease, lung cancer, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and numerous other devastating ailments. She said while the pain, suffering and loss of life is incalculable, the financial burden on citizens and taxpayers has become a major cause of budget concerns at the state level.
“Louisiana has had 10 legislative regular or special sessions in just the past three years. Most of the attention was to address an overall budget shortfall, due in part to increased expenses related to smoking and health care costs. Louisiana’s 2018 Medicaid costs due to smoking were more than $800 million. That’s alarming! Roads and bridges don’t get fixed, teachers don’t get pay raises, and every department in state government faced budgetary pressures that could have been softened if we weren’t flushing so much smoking-related expense down the drain,” she added.
Carter cited example after example of other states that have “boldly addressed smoke-free laws.”
Carter said 26 states currently ban smoking in all workplaces including bars and restaurants. She pointed out a study in Colorado that showed a 23% reduction in ambulance calls after passage of its comprehensive smoke-free ordinance and noted that when casinos were added two years later, there was a 19% reduction in ambulance calls at those facilities.
An Illinois study showed tobacco-related hospitalizations and health care costs “decreased substantially.” In just four years, researchers found more than 30,000 hospitalizations had been prevented with $1.2 billion in hospital cost savings. As an added bonus, the adult smoking rate dropped from 21.2% to 16.9%.
In New York, the statewide smoke-free law resulted in an 8% reduction in hospital admissions for myocardial infarction resulting in a savings of $56 million in just the first year.
Finally, a study in Ohio found nearly 30% reduction in the average total percentage of hospital visits for heart attacks after passage of its smoke-free law in 2007. In addition, the Ohio study showed, despite concerns to the contrary, that tax revenue from bars and restaurants actually increased from the time the law was implemented.
Carter’s presentation highlighted parts of a U.S. Surgeon General’s report regarding secondhand smoke that says just 30 minutes of exposure to secondhand smoke can cause heart damage similar to that of habitual smokers.
“We have literally tens of thousands of workers in Louisiana who are exposed to these dangerous chemicals on a daily basis. It’s unconscionable that Louisiana exempts bar and casino employees from secondhand smoke protections when every other job in the state is covered,” she stated.
In addition to addressing the secondhand smoke issue, Rodas cited a recent report by U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams that called the e-Cigarette epidemic a “historic and unprecedented increase in youth use of any substance.” Because of their use of nicotine, e-cigarettes are typically included with tobacco products when implementing smoke-free ordinances. She referred to a new 2018 study that concluded that e-cigarettes “are not risk-free” and that they “emit numerous potentially toxic substances.”
Carter and Rodas both noted that several local municipalities including New Orleans and Baton Rouge have recently passed smoke-free ordinances that included e-cigarettes with noticeable improvement in air quality in those establishments.
“New Orleans saw a 96% improvement after passing its ordinance, and a Baton Rouge study showed air quality improved by 98%. Clearly, these ordinances work. That means lives are being saved,” Rodas added.
As a result of similar successes across the country, Carter acknowledged a progressive movement among gaming regulators who have adopted a smoke-free philosophy for the industry. She says the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States is celebrating its tenth year of a landmark resolution encouraging state lawmakers to ensure that casinos are smoke-free workplaces protecting worker and patron health.
“Most people will acknowledge that a primary role of any government is to protect its citizens. We encourage and applaud those governing bodies that are making smoke-free laws an integral part of protecting all of its citizens,” she concluded.