‘90210’, ‘Riverdale’ actor Luke Perry is hospitalized, publicist says

(Gray News/AP) - A publicist for “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Luke Perry says the actor has been hospitalized.
Arnold Robinson told The Associated Press the 52-year-old actor is “currently under observation” at the hospital.
His condition was not immediately known.
Fox announced the same day that a “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival is in the works.
Original series cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will all return, according to Variety. The series is set to air this summer.
Perry has not signed on to the show. He starred as Dylan McKay, the son of billionaire, Jack McKay.
The show premiered in 1990 and went on to become one of the network’s top shows.
Perry also stars as Archie Andrew’s father on “Riverdale.”
