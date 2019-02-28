Replica of Christopher Columbus’ ship docks near USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A replica of the Nao Santa Maria, the tall ship Christopher Columbus sailed on to America, will be docked in Baton Rouge alongside the USS KIDD until March 5.
Officials with the USS Kidd Veterans Museum said the arrival of the Nao Santa Maria was delayed due to fog and swifts currents on the Mississippi River.
The replica was built over 14 months in Spain and first launched on March 16, 2018. It is currently on its first tour in the U.S.
The Nao Santa Maria replica weighs about 200 tons and like the original has three masts and a bowsprit.
Christopher Columbus departed Huelva, Spain on August 3, 1492, on the Nao Santa Maria along with the Pinta and the Nina and arrived in America on October 12, 1492.
Residents can tour the Nao Santa Maria in Baton Rouge from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Thursday, February 28 until Tuesday, March 5.
The price is $10 for adults, $5 kids, and $25 for families of two adults and up to three children. Tickets can be purchased at the dock of the USS Kidd or at https://www.naosantamaria.org/en/.
