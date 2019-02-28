Rapper BlocBoy JB taken into custody

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis rapper James Baker, better known as BlocBoy JB, was taken into custody in Shelby County.
A warrant was issued for Baker’s arrest earlier this month on charges of possession of drugs & drug paraphernalia, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and for theft of property.
He was previously arrested for possession of drugs with intent to sell, evading arrest and theft. He served time for those charges.
The 22-year-old Memphis rapper had his first major hit last year with “Shoot,” and the viral dance that went along with it.
He’s also known in the national rap scene for the song “Look Alive” with superstar Drake that made it into the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
He’s currently scheduled to perform as part of the Beale Street Music Festival in a few months.
