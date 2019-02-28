Plaquemine Ferry to close for several hours Thurs. due to rising river levels

PLAQUEMINE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced the Plaquemine Ferry will be closed Thursday, Feb. 28 for several hours.
DOTD says the closure is necessary for crews to move traffic to the uppermost loading ramp due to rising water in the Mississippi River. DOTD says they will make every effort to conduct the closure during off-peak traffic hours, but the timing of the closure is dependent on water levels. They say the ramp must be moved once the river reaches 40′, which is forecast to happen by Thursday.
Once the ramp is moved and service resumes, the following high-water restrictions will be enforced by DOTD:
- No large trucks
- No buses
- No trailers
The river is expected to crest in Baton Rouge at 43.5′ on Mar. 18. Drivers should be aware that as the river nears 43′, it’s more likely there will be service interruptions and closures of the ferry. DOTD says they will try to keep the ferry open as much as possible.
Monday through Friday
- First boat runs 4:30 to 8 a.m.
- Second boat runs 5:30 to 9 a.m. and 3:15 to 7:15 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday
- One boat runs 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As a reminder, when two ferries are running, boats leave every 15 minutes. When only one boat is running, it leaves every half hour.
Click here for up to date ferry status from DOTD.
