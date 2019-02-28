Pennington Biomedical calling for participants to learn about potential treatment for liver damage

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Pennington Biomedical Research Center is studying non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and is asking for participants in their study.
NASH is a condition that results in liver damage due to a buildup of fat in the liver. It’s a common condition, but since most people with the condition feel fine, they don’t typically realize anything is wrong. Pennington says NASH can lead to severe cirrhosis, which can cause permanent liver damage and scarring.
Researchers at Pennington are conducting the HALT research study to evaluate if a study drug can cause weight loss and decrease liver fat in patients with NASH.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
- Be 18-years-old or older
- Have been diagnosed with NASH or obesity/overweight and Type 2 diabetes
Compensation of up to $800 is being offered for the completion of the study. To see if you qualify for the study, click here, or call 225-763-3000. Those with questions can also email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.
