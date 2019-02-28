Oyster Pan Roast Courir de Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 4 servings
Comment: The Oyster Pan Roast is a stewed oyster dish created at New York’s famous Grand Central Oyster Bar. The dish is simple, however, to achieve the true flavor, you must have the chili sauce, which not only gives it the sweet and spicy flavor, but also the beautiful pink color.
Ingredients:
2 dozen fresh-shucked oysters, with liquid
¼ cup melted butter
¼ cup minced onion
¼ cup minced celery
¼ cup minced red bell pepper
¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper
2 tbsps thinly sliced garlic
1 tbsp flour
1 cup heavy whipping cream
¼ cup Heinz® chili sauce
pinch paprika
1 bay leaf
1½ tsps minced fresh tarragon
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
4 slices toasted French bread
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
Method:
In a large sauté pan, heat melted butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, bell pepper, and sliced garlic then sauté 2–3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often.
Sprinkle in flour and mix well. Add heavy whipping cream, stirring to mix. Add chili sauce, paprika, and bay leaf then mix in oyster liquid. Bring to a boil, reduce to simmer and cook until mixture is reduced to a heavy whipping cream-like consistency, stirring occasionally.
Add oysters and tarragon then season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Cook until oysters are curled and sauce is thickened. Remove and discard bay leaf.
To serve, place a slice of toast in center of each bowl. Arrange 6 roasted oysters on each slice of toast then top with a generous portion of sauce. Sprinkle with an equal portion of Parmesan cheese and serve hot.
NOTE: You may wish to garnish this dish with a sprinkle of Mardi Gras colors, purple, green, and gold, by using ¼ cup each of finely minced carrot, parsley, and red cabbage.
