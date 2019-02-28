NOPD: 3 of 5 innocent bystanders in Canal St. shooting hit by officers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson believes that the NOPD shot three of the five innocent bystanders in the Canal St. shooting on Feb. 17.
He said that the uniformed officers involved in the incident were not wearing body cameras and that the undercover detectives were not required to wear cameras.
Reporters were allowed to watch the surveillance video from the shooting on Thursday (Feb. 28).
The uniformed officer who fired his weapon is identified as Officer Brandon Anderson. He has been with the department since May of 2016.
The NOPD officer who was in plain-clothes at the time of the shooting is identified as Senior Officer Amit Bidichandani. He has been with the department since December of 2015.
Five people were injured, and a gunman fatally wounded during a shootout in downtown New Orleans Feb. 17, according to New Orleans police.
New Orleans EMS spokesman Lt. Jonathan Fourcade said four people were shot around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Canal Street and Elk Place.
None of the five victims’ injuries were considered life-threatening, NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham. Three of the victims were released from the hospital within 24 hours.
The gunman was later identified by the coroner as Reginald Bursey, 32. He was allegedly connected to a gang out of Houston. The coroner said Bursey was shot several times in the torso and extremities.
Livaccari said Bursey had just used a stolen credit card at a shop on Canal St. when officers moved in. That is when the suspect fired at one of the officers. Three officers returned fire, two NOPD officers and a Louisiana State Trooper.
The gun battle started in front of the Loew’s building on Canal St.
