Metro council approves additional $2.7M for work on downtown library

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Metro Council has approved an additional $2.7 million to go toward work on the River Center Branch Library in downtown Baton Rouge.
The additional money will allow contractor, Buquet & LeBlanc, to make necessary structural repairs. The council also extended the contract by 435 calendar days.
City leaders say the additional money comes from the library’s budget and not the general fund. They hope to recoup the money through litigation.
The mayor’s office says works on the library will resume Thursday, Feb. 28.
