LSU softball hosts Purple & Gold Challenge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 10/9 LSU softball team continues its homestand at Tiger Park this weekend, playing host to the Purple & Gold Challenge, March 1-3. The Tigers welcome in USC Upstate, No. 15/16 Indiana, Illinois State and Stephen F. Austin.
Tiger fans will be able to stream all five of LSU’s games this weekend through EC Network+ and WatchESPN with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard.
LSU heads into the weekend with a 14-3 record after 8-0 five-inning walk-off win over Kent State on Tuesday. Amanda Doyle hit a three-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth to run-rule the Golden Flashes.
Last weekend at home, the Tigers picked up victories over Michigan, CSUN and Memphis last weekend. Shelbi Sunseri picked up two victories in the circle and also contributed at the plate, hitting .500 and tallying six RBI, 14 total bases and two home runs.
Freshman Shelby Wickersham and Ali Kilponen both had shutout victories. Wickersham shutout and faced the minimum number of batters against Michigan, while Kilponen recorded her second win on the year, a five-inning shutout over CSUN.
Alilyah Andrews went on to led the Tigers at the plate with a .538 batting average. She tallied seven hits and five stolen bases. She now has 13 stolen bases on the season.
Series Record Against…
USC Upstate: First Meeting
Indiana: LSU leads 2-0
Illinois St.: LSU leads 4-0
Stephen F. Austin: LSU leads 9-1
