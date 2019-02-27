Louisiana State Police release name of man killed in officer-involved shooting

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the 1000 block of Oak Park Road in DeRidder, authorities say.
Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police said that the Beauregard Parish Narcotics Task Force were attempting to serve a felony arrest on Gary Clark, 21, of DeRidder at a residence around 12:45 p.m.
DeRidder’s Interim Police Chief Christopher Rudy said that during the arrest Clark produced a weapon.
Officers fatally shot Clark, Rudy says.
Two officers from DeRidder Police and an officer from Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office all fired at the suspect. All three will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
No officers were shot.
Senegal said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
