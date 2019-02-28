Live After Five announces Spring 2019 lineup

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Warm days are ahead and they feature some hot performances during the Spring 2019 edition of the Live After Five concert series.
Officials announced the lineup on social media Thursday, February 28. They originally planned to make the announcement outdoors, but the weather had other plans.
Hopefully that’s not a sign of things to come, because people love attending this bi-annual concert series, which is sponsored by the Downtown Business Association.
The concerts are held every Friday beginning April 5. The fun gets started at 5 p.m. (hence the name) and continues until 8 p.m.
The best part - IT’S FREE!
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.