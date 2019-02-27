Green Oaks star athlete passes away at 18

It is with heavy hearts, Caddo Parish Public Schools must announce the passing of 18-year-old Domanique Jones. Jones, a senior at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy, passed away this afternoon after a brief hospitalization. He was known as a powerhouse on the basketball court and was a proud product of the Cooper Road where he spent the majority of his academic career. A two-time district MVP, Domanique had a following for his athletic abilities but was equally known for his measured, quiet manners walking the halls of Green Oaks. The loss of Domanique is painful for our Caddo Family and we mourn along with our Green Oaks teachers, administrators and students. To support the Land of the Giants, Caddo has placed additional grief counselors on the campus who will be there as long as needed.