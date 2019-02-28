Grant awarded to give high school drop-outs training and job placement

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A local nonprofit organization has received a $1.1 million grant aimed at giving high school drop-outs construction training and job placement.
Of the more than 200 applicants nationwide, AMIkids Baton Rouge was one of 81 selected by the Department of Labor for funding, which will support the training of 65 at-risk youth and youth adults in the construction trade.
Recruitment will begin in March. The program starts June 1.
To be eligible, participants must be between the ages of 16-24 and have previously dropped out of school.
The six-month program will provide nationally-accredited construction training, HiSet test preparation, and job placement.
