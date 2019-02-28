Gov. declares state of emergency due to threat of flooding along Miss. River

“Rivers and waterways across the state have remained elevated for the past several months,” said Edwards. “The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning along the length of the Mississippi River. Many of those regions are already well above flood level. Recent rains in Louisiana and across the Lower Mississippi Valley will likely continue to impact the Mississippi, its tributaries and other bodies of water. There is also more rain in the forecast. We anticipate some parishes may need assistance dealing with these conditions and the state stands ready to offer that support.”