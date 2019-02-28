French Quarter businesses fed up with an uptick in shoplifting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - French Quarter businesses say they’re fed up with shoplifters, and that thefts have been on the rise the past few weeks. What’s more, employees say they see the same offenders day after day, despite the steps they’re taking to deter crime.
Store manager Ali Hassan scrolls through photo after photo posted to a social media page, showing shoplifters hitting different spots in the French Quarter.
“Some of them, I see them every day,” said Hassan.
Hassan says many of the alleged thieves are repeat offenders. He says despite security cameras, they only seem to be getting more brazen.
"It is very easy, very simple for them to go to any shop, grab something and then walk out. They very well know no one will stop them," Hassan explained.
“I think they just think, ‘I’m going to do whatever I want,’” echoed Bourbon Pride employee Doug McCarthy.
McCarthy says he’s seen it, too. He says he believes the thefts have ramped up since the start of Carnival, so much so that the owners of Bourbon Pride have hired a security guard to stand at the door until Mardi Gras is over. It’s the first time since the store opened its doors nine years ago.
"Just to make sure we can detour people from doing things they might want to do while we're really busy," McCarthy said.
Like Hassan, McCarthy’s place has security cameras that are monitored 24-7.
“You’d think it would deter them, but it doesn’t. They’ll split you up a little bit and try to keep you busy while you’re not paying attention,” said McCarthy.
"We are scared and we don't have any help," said Hassan.
Hassan says he calls police when someone steals something from his shop, but he's been instructed to call the non-emergency line. Both McCarthy and Hassan agree police often take hours to respond.
“They said somebody will call you to take the report, and most of the time, they call second day and take the report and give us a report number,” Hassan explained.
Despite the photos and videos they share with other business owners and police, Hassan says he's fed up with seeing the same alleged crooks in his store, day after day.
FOX 8 reached out to NOPD about the concerns of the businesses, but we were told they would not respond to our inquiry tonight (Feb. 27) because it was after regular business hours and public information officers were only available to handle emergencies and breaking news.
