Four men jailed for rape, human trafficking in Plaquemines Parish

Top: Shannon Judy, 40 (Left) Ross Judy,38 (Right) Bottom: Christopher Avist, 47 (Left) Jay Riley, 68 (Right)
By Nicole Mumphrey | February 28, 2019 at 11:57 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 3:30 PM

PLAQUEMINES, LA (WVUE) - The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests four men accused in a human trafficking case. Shannon Judy, Ross Judy, Jay Riley, and Christopher Avist all face human trafficking charges and rape charges.

Detectives began investigating the case back in 2017 after complaints about adult victims dating back to 2014. Detectives say the man coerced a female acquaintances to perform sexual acts in return for money or drugs.

The men are being held without bond at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center.

Shannon Judy – Forcible Rape

Human Trafficking

Crime Against Nature by Solicitation

Ross Judy – Forcible Rape

First Degree Rape

Cruelty to the Infirm

Human Trafficking

Human Sex Trafficking

2 Counts of Inciting Prostitution

2 Counts of Crime Against Nature by Solicitation

Jay H. Riley – Cruelty to the Infirmed

Crime Against Nature by Solicitation

Human Sex Trafficking

2 Counts of Human Trafficking

2 Counts of Inciting Prostitution

30 Counts of First Degree Rape

Christopher Avist – Sexual Battery

Oral Sexual Battery

Forcible Rape

Aggravated Rape

First Degree Rape

Cruelty to the Infirmed

Human Trafficking

Human Sex Trafficking

Crime Against Nature by Solicitation

2 Counts of Aggravated Crime Against Nature

2 Counts of Intentional Exposure to AIDS Virus

2 Counts of Inciting Prostitution

