Four men jailed for rape, human trafficking in Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES, LA (WVUE) - The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests four men accused in a human trafficking case. Shannon Judy, Ross Judy, Jay Riley, and Christopher Avist all face human trafficking charges and rape charges.
Detectives began investigating the case back in 2017 after complaints about adult victims dating back to 2014. Detectives say the man coerced a female acquaintances to perform sexual acts in return for money or drugs.
The men are being held without bond at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center.
Shannon Judy – Forcible Rape
Human Trafficking
Crime Against Nature by Solicitation
Ross Judy – Forcible Rape
First Degree Rape
Cruelty to the Infirm
Human Trafficking
Human Sex Trafficking
2 Counts of Inciting Prostitution
2 Counts of Crime Against Nature by Solicitation
Jay H. Riley – Cruelty to the Infirmed
Crime Against Nature by Solicitation
Human Sex Trafficking
2 Counts of Human Trafficking
2 Counts of Inciting Prostitution
30 Counts of First Degree Rape
Christopher Avist – Sexual Battery
Oral Sexual Battery
Forcible Rape
Aggravated Rape
First Degree Rape
Cruelty to the Infirmed
Human Trafficking
Human Sex Trafficking
Crime Against Nature by Solicitation
2 Counts of Aggravated Crime Against Nature
2 Counts of Intentional Exposure to AIDS Virus
2 Counts of Inciting Prostitution
