FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy Friday morning; scattered showers Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Rains rolled into the WAFB area Thursday afternoon and they’re going to stay with most of us through the evening. It’s looking like a sloppy evening commute home, with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms, although we don’t anticipate any severe storms.
Rains will linger into the midnight hour and then taper off before dawn Friday. Be ready for areas of fog for the Friday morning drive and we can’t rule out a couple of sprinkles or showers for the morning commute in the region, although most will stay dry.
The Storm Team is posting rain chances at 20 to 30 percent Friday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies through the day. Highs will climb into the mid 70s. Our forecast for Friday evening’s Southdowns parade remains a mainly dry one, with temperatures in the 60s throughout, making for a nice family-oriented event.
The First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at 30 to 40 percent Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Area parades, including Spanish Town and the Clinton parade, will have to dodge showers, but we’re not concerned about severe or active weather. And with those modest rain percentages for the day, there’s a chance it stays dry during the midday and afternoon parade window.
Sunday is a different story, especially for the parades on the west side of the Mississippi. The First Alert Forecast has rain likely for a good bit of the day and there is a low-end concern for one or two strong storms during the afternoon and into the evening. Sunday’s rainy forecast comes courtesy of a cold front that sweeps through the region during the latter half of the day. Highs Sunday will manage to make it into the 70s ahead of the front, but temperatures will be steadily falling through the afternoon and into the evening, potentially dropping into the 50s for Plaquemine’s Sunday evening Comogo parade.
The air behind Sunday’s front will be markedly cooler, with highs in the 50s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Morning lows for all three days will be in the 30s for the Red Stick, and some WAFB neighborhoods north of the I-10/12 corridor may flirt with light freezes Tuesday and/or Wednesday mornings.
But there is some really good news: we get a nice run of dry weather starting Monday and continuing through Thursday.
Our extended outlook for next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (Mar. 8 through 10) includes a return of scattered rains for all three days, with afternoon temperatures returning to the 70s by next weekend.
