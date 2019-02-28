FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy Friday morning; scattered showers Saturday

Sunday is a different story, especially for the parades on the west side of the Mississippi. The First Alert Forecast has rain likely for a good bit of the day and there is a low-end concern for one or two strong storms during the afternoon and into the evening. Sunday’s rainy forecast comes courtesy of a cold front that sweeps through the region during the latter half of the day. Highs Sunday will manage to make it into the 70s ahead of the front, but temperatures will be steadily falling through the afternoon and into the evening, potentially dropping into the 50s for Plaquemine’s Sunday evening Comogo parade.