76ers Hold off Pelicans 111-110

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former LSU Tiger Ben Simmons finished with 14 points and 12 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers were able to hold off the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night 111-110.
Simmons had help as teammate Tobias Harris finished with 29 points. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis got the start and finished with 18 points in 21 minutes of work. But, was taken out of the game for good with 5:11 left in the third quarter as the Pelicans continue limiting his playing time since his trade request in late January.
Jrue Holiday had 22 points for the Pelicans. His 3-pointer pulled New Orleans as close as 110-107 with 1:36 left, but he missed a 3-point attempt that could have tied it with 45 seconds left and also missed a free throw with 18 seconds left.
Julius Randle added 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Pelicans, who trailed by as many as 17 points in the third quarter. New Orleans will visit Lebron James and the L.A. Lakers on Wednesday.
