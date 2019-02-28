EBR Council on Aging buys fire station for Intergenerational Center, Age-Less Program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) has announced the purchase of the Gus Young fire station to be the site of their Intergenerational Center and to promote the Age-Less Program.
The mission of the Age-Less Program is to bring seniors and young people together for activities and programs designed to increase cooperation and interaction between the two generations.
“This new program will benefit the community as a whole. For example, there will be opportunities for youth to teach seniors new trends with technology or social media, as well as opportunities for seniors to provide priceless wisdom to the youth. Both groups have so much to teach and learn from each other,” said EBRCOA CEO Tasha Clark-Amar.
EBRCOA says the development of the Intergenerational Center will be a big step for a once blighted area of the community. EBRCOA is partnering with the Rural Development Authority and the Mid-City Baptist Community Fellowship to revitalize the area. The council has 18 months to renovate the fire station.
“The Gus Young fire station has been a priority of mine for the last eight years. My goal has been to bring needed improvements to the area. I am overjoyed that the Council on Aging has taken a huge step towards bringing the Intergenerational Center to fruition and making it a reality,” said Rep. C. Denise Marcelle.
