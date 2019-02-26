Davis plays only 21 minutes, Pelicans lose at home to the Sixers

Sixers 7-foot-3 reserve Boban Marjanovic had 12 points, 10 rebound and two blocks in less than 22 minutes to help fill the void in the middle created by the absence of 7-foot All-Star Joel Embiid, who has missed all three of Philadelphia’s games since the All-Star break. However, Marjanovic needed assistance getting off the court and was taken to the locker room after getting tangled up with a pair of Pelicans players in the paint with just more than a minute left.