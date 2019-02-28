Construction on world-scale hydrogen plant set to begin in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A world-scale hydrogren plant is coming to Louisiana.
Praxair has authorized the construction of a plant that will integrate with their preexisting Louisiana production network.
It is unclear where the location of the new plant will be.
The new plant, planned to start up in 2021, will be one of the largest hydrogen production units in the country.
“Praxair is committed to be the preferred hydrogen supplier in the U.S. Gulf Coast and this investment further reinforces our strategy to support industrial growth in this vibrant region,” said Dan Yankowski, president, Global Hydrogen. “We understand that hydrogen is a critical requirement for our customers and are committed to providing long-term reliability.”
Hydrogen is used by petroleum refiners to produce ultra-low-sulfur diesel and other transportation fuels and by chemical companies to manufacture some critical intermediates and specialty chemicals. Demand for clean fuels continues to grow in order to comply with increasingly stringent environmental regulations.
