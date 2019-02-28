BRPD investigating reported claims of attempted kidnappings

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police has received two reported claims of attempted kidnappings and is actively working to validate the claims, according to a department spokesperson.
Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said that BRPD received reports of an attempt kidnapping of a child on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.
Detectives have not yet been able to validated the claims but are actively investigating the reports, Mckneely said.
The reports come a week after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man posing as a rideshare driver in the Tigerland area on Feb. 19. BRPD is also investigating the report of a suspect attempting to kidnap a 13-year-old on Feb. 18 in the Sherwood Forest area.
McKneely said law enforcement officials want parents and children to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.
In the reported kidnappings on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, the child claims they were approached by a white vehicle, either a van or small SUV, as they were getting on or off the school bus.
McKneely said stories of the reported kidnappings on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 have been circulating on social media.
The police department held a press conference today to alert residents of the status of the reported cases and remind them to be vigilant.
Authorities are asking anyone with any information about either case to call BRPD at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers 225-344-7867.
