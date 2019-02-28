Baton Rouge man arrested for alleged obscenity at LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been charged with obscenity after allegedly exposing himself to a female on the LSU campus.
The LSU Police Department arrested Matthew T. Schneider, 30, on Thursday, Feb. 28.
According to the probable cause report, a female reported she parked her vehicle on campus on Feb. 18 and a vehicle pulled up next to her.
“She stated that the male driver kept looking at her after parking and then exposed his genitals and began masturbating,” the police report said.
Investigators say they contacted Schneider and “during the interview, the suspect admitted to performing the act,” the police report said.
Matthew Schneider is the son of WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.