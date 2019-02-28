3 arrests made after three injured in shooting at party in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - FEB. 28
Three arrests have been made in connection with a shooting at a party in Donaldsonville that left three people injured.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the following people are now behind bars:
Donald Scott Jr., 20, of Convent (bond set at $20,000)
- Obstruction of justice
Tyreik Melancon, 21, of Gonzales
- Disturbing the peace
- Principal to illegal use of weapons (4 counts)
- Assault by drive-by shooting
Darrel Morris, 18, of Convent (bond set at $340,000)
- Disturbing the peace
- Illegal use of a weapon (2 counts)
- Illegal use of a weapon on a highway (2 counts)
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Assault by a drive-by shooting
All three suspects were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. APSO says the case remains under investigation and more arrests could be made.
ORIGINAL
Ascension Parish deputies are looking for a suspect connected to a Saturday morning shooting that injured three people at a party in Donaldsonville.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Darrel Morris Jr., 18, who is wanted for disturbing the peace, six counts illegal use of weapons, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and assault by drive-by shooting.
According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies were on scene of a party with about 250 people when three people were shot.
One victim has since been released from the hospital while the two other victims remain at the medical facility.
The party was at a dance studio located on Highway 1 South. Deputies were already on scene for crowd control during the party when a fight broke out and then multiple shots rang out coming from different directions.
This case is still under investigation and more arrests may be forthcoming.
Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the department’s anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
