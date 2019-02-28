APSO seeking public’s help to solve shooting in Bishop Woods subdivision

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that occurred in the Bishop Woods subdivision near Gonzales on Feb. 25.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said multiple shots were fired in the area around 9 p.m., damaging several vehicles and homes. Officials say no injuries were reported in the shooting.
Officials ask anyone with information on this case to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
