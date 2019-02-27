Vessel strikes Huey P. Long bridge closing it in both directions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Huey P. Long Bridge is closed in both directions after a vessel struck the bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts tweeted that the Coast Guard advised of a vessel striking the bridge and that Causeway police will be blocking it off.
He also posted that as a “precautionary measure, the bridge is expected to remain closed by the Causeway Police for a three hour assessment. As of now, there does not seem to be any damage to the bridge. However, it is necessary given it is a train bridge as well to have it fully inspected.”
According to our partners at NOLA.com-The Times-Picayune, a tanker called The CLIO was headed north on the Mississippi River when a “skeleton tower" on the ship hit the bridge just after 1 p.m. according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The CLIO was headed for the International-Matex Tank Terminals in St. Rose.
The tanker was not carrying any product at the time of the collision, the Coast Guard said.
An initial inspection of the bridge did not reveal any damage, according to Rodney Mallett, spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. But the railroad companies will need to also inspect the bridge to make sure there is no damage, he said.
