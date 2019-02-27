Southern basketball rally falls short against Alabama State

The Jaguars will look to regain footing in the race to finish in the top eight in the home finale against Alcorn State on Saturday, March 2. The Brave claimed a 76-74 win over Southern in Lorman, MS, last month. The Braves sit two games ahead of the Jaguars for the seventh seed in the SWAC Tournament and, like Southern, will travel to face Texas Southern and conference-leading Prairie View A&M in the final two games of the regular season.