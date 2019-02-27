No. 1 LSU too much for Southern in mid-week game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU hosted Southern at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night.
Eric Walker made his first start on the mound for the Tigers since 2017. Walker struck out three batters in two innings of work. He didn’t allow any hits.
LSU jumped on Southern early. The Tigers held an 8-0 lead after the first inning, including a three-run home run by Cade Beloso.
It was another big night at the plate for Antoine Duplantis. He was 4-for-5 with five RBI.
Southern got on the board in the top of the eighth inning. A single by Tyler LaPorte brought Zavier Moore in for Southern’s first run.
Walker was scheduled to pitch Tuesday against South Alabama, but the game was postponed due to the threat of storms. Wednesday’s game was actually delayed 15 minutes due to rain.
Walker suffered a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow near the end of the 2017 season and underwent Tommy John surgery.
